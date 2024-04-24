A Class Apart: Mercedes-Benz G-Class EQG

By: Juviraj Anchil | April 24, 2024
The Mercedes Benz G-Class is made with the help of G580 with EQ Technology.
This electric wagon has an aerodynamically designed bonnet, bringing the drag coefficient down.
The makers of the car promise on its 'immense off-road ability'.
The car uses four electric motors powering all four wheels.
This behemoth gives a maximum output of 579bhp.
The G-Class will take on the likes of Rivian R1S and Hummer EV.
The Mercedes-Benz G-Class EQG is estimated to be priced at a whopping Rs 3.50 crore.
