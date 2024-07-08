 Mercedes-Benz EQA Electric SUV Hits Indian Market at Rs 66 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeAutomobilesMercedes-Benz EQA Electric SUV Hits Indian Market at Rs 66 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQA Electric SUV Hits Indian Market at Rs 66 Lakh

Bookings for the EQA are now open, with deliveries set to begin in January 2025.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Monday, July 08, 2024, 04:21 PM IST
article-image
Mercedes-Benz EQA |

Mercedes-Benz India has introduced its most affordable electric vehicle, the EQA, at a price of Rs 66 lakh (ex-showroom). This launch expands the company’s electric vehicle lineup in India, which already includes EQB 7-seater, the larger EQE SUV, and the EQS sedan.

Mercedes-Benz EQA

Mercedes-Benz EQA |

Bookings for the EQA are now open, with deliveries set to begin in January 2025. The EQA, an all-electric version of the GLA SUV that has been available in India, is the smallest and most budget-friendly electric model from the German luxury automaker.

Mercedes-Benz EQA

Mercedes-Benz EQA |

The EQA will be available in a single variant in India, the long-range EQA 250+, and is available in seven colors: Polar White, Cosmos Black, Mountain Grey, High-tech Silver, Spectral Blue, Patagonia Red Metallic, and Mountain Grey MAGNO.

Read Also
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance Now Available in India at Rs 3.30 Crore
article-image

While the EQA’s design closely resembles the GLA, it features several EV-specific elements. These include redesigned headlamps connected by an enclosed grille and a lightbar spanning the car’s front. The interior mirrors the GLA’s layout but adds unique touches like a back-lit star pattern on the dashboard and doors, along with rose gold or Titanium grey pearl accents on the upholstery and air vents.

Mercedes-Benz EQA

Mercedes-Benz EQA |

Read Also
A Class Apart: Mercedes-Benz G-Class EQG
article-image

The Mercedes-Benz EQA also boasts twin 10.25-inch displays on the dashboard and turbine-style air-con vents with ambient lighting. These screens run software specific to the Mercedes-EQ lineup, providing a distinct and modern driving experience.

Read Also
Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed: Highest Level Of Exclusivity
article-image

The Mercedes-Benz EQA 250+ is powered by a single motor electric motor producing 188bhp and 285Nm of torque. It features a 70.5 kWh battery that offers a range of up to 560 km. The battery can be charged 10% to 80% in about 35 minutes using a 100 kW DC fast charger, and the vehicle comes with an 11 kW AC charger as standard.

Competing with entry-level luxury electric SUVs like the Volvo XC40 Recharge, BMW iX1, and Kia’s EV6, the EQA aims to attract buyers looking for a premium electric driving experience at a more accessible price point.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mercedes-Benz EQB Facelift Launches in India Starting at Rs 70.90 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQB Facelift Launches in India Starting at Rs 70.90 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQA Electric SUV Hits Indian Market at Rs 66 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQA Electric SUV Hits Indian Market at Rs 66 Lakh

Tata's All-Electric Curvv SUV Teased Pre-Debut

Tata's All-Electric Curvv SUV Teased Pre-Debut

Designed For Extreme: The Land Rover Defender Octa

Designed For Extreme: The Land Rover Defender Octa

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Now More Affordable with Huge Discount!

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Now More Affordable with Huge Discount!