Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed: Highest Level Of Exclusivity

By: Juviraj Anchil | May 26, 2024
The PureSpeed is the first in Mercedes AMG's much anticipated Mythos series.
The German luxury carmaker is touting this car as a homage to all its former modelss
This F1 inpired car is made to flow, as PureSpeed is a pure maverick with no roof.
As information surrounding the inner system is yet to be disclosed, the engine is expected to be a 577-hp twin-turbocharged V-8.
The colour quotient is oriented Le Mans red in front and graphite grey as we move to the back of the car.
The external features including the headlights and the tail lamp is consistent with the 'Super Light' standards.
Mercedes is yet to reveal the price of this limited edition car. Only 250 units of Mercedes AMG PureSPeed will be avaibale.
