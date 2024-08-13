Mercedes-Benz Expands GLE SUV Range: Launched 2024 GLE 300d 4MATIC with AMG Line

Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d 4MATIC AMG |

Mercedes-Benz India has expanded its SUV lineup with the launch of the new GLE 300d 4MATIC AMG Line, enhancing the sporty appeal of its range. Mercedes-Benz has introduced the AMG Line across all the three variants of the GLE SUV: the GLE 300d, GLE 450d, and GLE 450. The 2024 GLE 300d 4MATIC AMG Line is priced at Rs 97.85 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

This new model, which replaces the previous GLE 300d, showcases a sportier design and enhanced features, aligning with the AMG Line’s dynamic styling. The SUV stands out with its 20-inch AMG light-alloy wheels and a more robust braking system, designed to complement its dynamic performance and stylish AMG features.

The new Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d 4MATIC is powered by a 2.0-liter diesel engine that features advanced 48V mild-hybrid technology, delivering an extra 20bhp through its Integrated Starter Generator (ISG). Coupled with a 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission, this setup offers a smooth and efficient ride. The 1,993cc four-cylinder engine generates 265bhp and 550Nm of torque, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.9 seconds and reaching a top speed of 230 km/h.



Inside, the GLE 300d 4MATIC is equipped with the latest MBUX infotainment system, which enhances digital controls through the SUV’s LCD screens. It also features a premium Burmester surround sound system with 13 speakers and 590 watts of power, providing superior audio quality.

"The GLE has established itself as Mercedes-Benz’s most successful SUV in India, with over 22,000 units on the road, highlighting the strong customer response since its launch. The introduction of the dynamic ‘AMG Line’ for the GLE 300d variant further amplifies the SUV's appeal with a striking exterior, reflecting the growing demand for ‘AMG Line’ features. Mercedes-Benz remains committed to launching new products and updates that align with customer preferences and market trends," said Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE is now available in India with prices starting at Rs 97.85 lakh and reaching up to Rs 1.15 crore, ex-showroom. This latest offering competes with prominent rivals such as the Audi Q7, Volvo XC90, BMW X5, and Lexus RX, placing it firmly in the premium SUV segment.