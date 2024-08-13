 Mercedes-Benz Expands GLE SUV Range: Launched 2024 GLE 300d 4MATIC with AMG Line
e-Paper Get App
HomeAutomobilesMercedes-Benz Expands GLE SUV Range: Launched 2024 GLE 300d 4MATIC with AMG Line

Mercedes-Benz Expands GLE SUV Range: Launched 2024 GLE 300d 4MATIC with AMG Line

The Mercedes-Benz GLE is now available in India with prices starting at Rs 97.85 lakh and reaching up to Rs 1.15 crore, ex-showroom.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 10:01 PM IST
article-image
Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d 4MATIC AMG |

Mercedes-Benz India has expanded its SUV lineup with the launch of the new GLE 300d 4MATIC AMG Line, enhancing the sporty appeal of its range. Mercedes-Benz has introduced the AMG Line across all the three variants of the GLE SUV: the GLE 300d, GLE 450d, and GLE 450. The 2024 GLE 300d 4MATIC AMG Line is priced at Rs 97.85 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Read Also
Mercedes-Benz Rolls Out AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe and CLE 300 Cabriolet AMG Line
article-image

This new model, which replaces the previous GLE 300d, showcases a sportier design and enhanced features, aligning with the AMG Line’s dynamic styling. The SUV stands out with its 20-inch AMG light-alloy wheels and a more robust braking system, designed to complement its dynamic performance and stylish AMG features.

FPJ Shorts
Agra Engineering Student Brutally Raped By Senior In Car, Probe Underway
Agra Engineering Student Brutally Raped By Senior In Car, Probe Underway
356 Companies To Present Q1 Earnings, Including Bhavish Aggarwal's OLA, Spicejet, HAL, Mazagaon Dock & Reliance Power
356 Companies To Present Q1 Earnings, Including Bhavish Aggarwal's OLA, Spicejet, HAL, Mazagaon Dock & Reliance Power
Mercedes-Benz Expands GLE SUV Range: Launched 2024 GLE 300d 4MATIC with AMG Line
Mercedes-Benz Expands GLE SUV Range: Launched 2024 GLE 300d 4MATIC with AMG Line
Bengaluru Weather Forecast: City To Experience Scattered Rainfall With Cloudy Skies, Good AQI Anticipated
Bengaluru Weather Forecast: City To Experience Scattered Rainfall With Cloudy Skies, Good AQI Anticipated
Read Also
Mercedes-Benz India Unveils Exclusive Electric Concept Car ‘Project MAYBACH Virgil Abloh'
article-image

The new Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d 4MATIC is powered by a 2.0-liter diesel engine that features advanced 48V mild-hybrid technology, delivering an extra 20bhp through its Integrated Starter Generator (ISG). Coupled with a 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission, this setup offers a smooth and efficient ride. The 1,993cc four-cylinder engine generates 265bhp and 550Nm of torque, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.9 seconds and reaching a top speed of 230 km/h.

Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d 4MATIC AMG

Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d 4MATIC AMG |

Inside, the GLE 300d 4MATIC is equipped with the latest MBUX infotainment system, which enhances digital controls through the SUV’s LCD screens. It also features a premium Burmester surround sound system with 13 speakers and 590 watts of power, providing superior audio quality.

Read Also
Mercedes-Benz EQB Facelift Launches in India Starting at Rs 70.90 Lakh
article-image

"The GLE has established itself as Mercedes-Benz’s most successful SUV in India, with over 22,000 units on the road, highlighting the strong customer response since its launch. The introduction of the dynamic ‘AMG Line’ for the GLE 300d variant further amplifies the SUV's appeal with a striking exterior, reflecting the growing demand for ‘AMG Line’ features. Mercedes-Benz remains committed to launching new products and updates that align with customer preferences and market trends," said Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

Read Also
Mercedes-Benz EQA Electric SUV Hits Indian Market at Rs 66 Lakh
article-image

The Mercedes-Benz GLE is now available in India with prices starting at Rs 97.85 lakh and reaching up to Rs 1.15 crore, ex-showroom. This latest offering competes with prominent rivals such as the Audi Q7, Volvo XC90, BMW X5, and Lexus RX, placing it firmly in the premium SUV segment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mercedes-Benz Expands GLE SUV Range: Launched 2024 GLE 300d 4MATIC with AMG Line

Mercedes-Benz Expands GLE SUV Range: Launched 2024 GLE 300d 4MATIC with AMG Line

2024 Jawa 42 Unveiled: New Colors and Enhanced Performance Upgrades

2024 Jawa 42 Unveiled: New Colors and Enhanced Performance Upgrades

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Begins Exports to Japan: Celebrating 'Make in India' Success

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Begins Exports to Japan: Celebrating 'Make in India' Success

Kia K8 2025: The Rightful Heir To Cadenza

Kia K8 2025: The Rightful Heir To Cadenza

MG Windsor EV India Launch Set for September 11: Everything You Need to Know

MG Windsor EV India Launch Set for September 11: Everything You Need to Know