Farhan Akhtar Buys Swanky Mercedes Worth Over ₹3 Crore; Check His Impressive Car Collection (VIDEO)

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has added another stunning vehicle to his impressive collection of cars. He recently purchased a luxurious Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class S 580, a car known for its elegance and top-notch features. The price of this swanky four-wheeler is over Rs 3 crore, making it a coveted addition to his garage.

Several visuals of Farhan's new ride have been making rounds on social media. On Thursday (September 26), the sleek black beauty was spotted outside his residence in Mumbai.

The swanky car is known for its premium design, cutting-edge technology, and exceptional comfort. Take a look at its video here:

Farhan's impressive car collection

Farhan's car collection already includes several high-end vehicles. He has a Porsche Cayman 718 GTS which is worth over Rs 1 crore. Farhan also owns Mercedes Benz GLS 350D and ML350 CDI, both similar in terms of their make. According to several media reports, he also has a Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT worth Rs 1.14 crore, and a Land Rover Range Rover.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan announced his film 120 Bahadur earlier this month. The film will revisit the Battle of Rezang La, which took place on November 18, 1962, during the Indo-China war. The actor will essay the role of Major Shaitan Singh PVC. The release date of the film has not been announced by the makers yet.

Besides this, Farhan will directed Don 3 which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. He will also helm Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra's Jee Le Zaraa. However, there's no update on the film yet.