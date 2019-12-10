More Powerful Jeep Compass With BS6 Petrol Engine Spotted

Compass 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit produces 163PS of power in its current BS4 form.

The spied BS6 version claims an output of 170PS of power.

Compass petrol engine gets a choice of 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT auto.

The BS6 petrol update is likely to increase Compass petrol variant prices by around Rs 15,000-20,000.

The Jeep Compass SUV is available with two engines, a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel. Both engines will be updated for the upcoming BS6 emission norms. Now, the BS6 petrol version has been spotted and the specification sticker states that it produces 170PS.

In its current form, the Compass’ 1.4-litre turbo-petrol is tuned to an output of 163PS and 250Nm. The BS6 update adds 7PS of power while torque is expected to remain the same. Jeep’s petrol engine is mated to a 6-speed manual with the option of a 7-speed DCT auto in higher variants.

At an output of 170PS, the BS6 petrol engine Compass SUV has the same power output as the BS6-compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine. Jeep already offers the BS6 diesel in the top-spec Trailhawk variant but the regular variants are still to get BS6 updates.

The Jeep Compass is also expected to get a facelift in 2020 in response to rising competition from the likes of the MG Hector, Tata Harrier, Kia Seltos and the upcoming second-gen Hyundai Creta. The Compass also rivals the Hyundai Tucson.

Jeep currently prices the petrol-powered Compass from Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 21.67 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The BS6 update is likely to attract a premium of around Rs 15,000 to 20,000 for the petrol variants.

