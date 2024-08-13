MG Windsor EV India Launch Set for September 11: Everything You Need to Know

MG Windsor EV |

MG Motor India is set to introduce its latest electric vehicle, the Windsor, on September 11. Known as the Cloud EV in other markets like Indonesia, the Windsor EV brings a new name of its Indian debut. Described as an ‘Intelligent CUV’, the MG Windsor is the new electric offering from the company.

Read Also MG Motor India Debuts Advanced EV Ecosystem Initiatives at DriEV.Bharat

MG Windsor EV will boast a host of premium features inside. It will offer a three-passenger rear seat with three-point seat belts and adjustable headrests, which can recline up to 135 degrees. The interior will also include rear air-conditioning vents, a rear centre armrest, ambient lighting, and faux leather seats with stylish honeycomb stitching. A large floating touchscreen will dominate the dashboard, complemented by minimal physical controls for a modern, sleek look.

Read Also MG Windsor to Feature Reclining Rear Seats: Launch Imminent

Recently, MG shared a teaser for the upcoming Windsor EV, which is currently undergoing tests in the high-altitude areas of Ladakh, including the tough Chag La and Wari La passes. Although the prototype remains covered, it is anticipated to feature front and rear LED light bars, an integrated spoiler, door-mounted ORVMs, and square-shaped LED tail-lights.

Inside, the Windsor EV is expected to come with a flat-bottom, two-spoke multifunction steering wheel and dual screens—one for the instrument cluster and another for infotainment. Earlier teasers have also showcased features like connected LED daytime running lights, a panoramic sunroof, and alloy wheels.

Read Also MG Windsor EV Teased During High-Altitude Tests in Ladakh

The global version of the Windsor includes a 15.6-inch touchscreen, an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, and four airbags. However, the Indian version is likely to offer enhanced safety with six airbags, electronic stability control, tire pressure monitoring, an electronic parking brake, and a 360-degree camera. It may also come equipped with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and autonomous emergency braking to provide added safety and convenience.

It will compete in the EV market against models like the Tata Nexon EV, some ZS EV variants, Tata’s Curvv EV, and the Mahindra XUV400 EV.