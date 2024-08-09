MG Windsor to Feature Reclining Rear Seats: Launch Imminent

MG Windsor EV |

MG is set to launch its next EV, the Windsor, featuring a spacious and comfortable rear passenger area. The MG Windsor will offer rear AC vents, a three-passenger rear seat with three-point seat belts, and a center armrest. The faux leather seats have a honeycomb pattern and can recline up to 125 degrees. Additionally, the teaser reveals ample legroom, ensuring a comfortable experience for all give passengers.

The MG Windsor features Aero-Lounge seats that recline up to 135°, providing a luxurious and relaxing experience for passengers. Designed with both ergonomics and aesthetics in mind, the spacious cabin reflects the grandeur of Windsor Castle, creating a tranquil and opulent atmosphere.

Read Also MG Windsor EV Teased During High-Altitude Tests in Ladakh

A few days ago, MG released a teaser for the upcoming Windsor EV, currently being tested in the high-altitude regions of Ladakh, including the challenging Chag La and Wari La mountain passes. Although the prototype remains under wraps, it is expected to feature LED light bars at the front and rear, an integrated spoiler, door-mounted ORVMs, and square-shaped LED tail-lights.

The MG Windsor’s interior is expected to include a flat-bottom two-spoke multifunction steering wheel and dual screens, with one dedicated to the instrument cluster and the other for infotainment. In a previous teaser, MG highlighted features like connected LED daytime running lights, a panoramic sunroof, and alloy wheels.

Read Also MG Motor India Debuts Advanced EV Ecosystem Initiatives at DriEV.Bharat

The global version of the Windsor includes a 15.6-inch touchscreen, an 8.8-inch digital driver's display, and four airbags. However, the upcoming Windsor EV in India is likely to enhance safety with six airbags, electronic stability control, tire pressure monitoring, an electronic parking brake, and a 360-degree camera. It may also offer advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and autonomous emergency braking, ensuring greater safety and convenience for drivers.

According to dealer sources, the MG Windsor is anticipated to hit the market by September this year, with pricing expected to be under Rs 20 lakh. Positioned in a competitive segment, it will rival other EVs such as the Tata Nexon EV, certain ZS EV variants, Tata's Curvv EV, and the Mahindra XUV400 EV.