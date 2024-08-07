MG Windsor EV Teased During High-Altitude Tests in Ladakh

MG Windsor EV |

MG has teased its upcoming Windsor EV, currently being tested in the high-altitude regions of Ladakh, specifically the challenging terrains of Chag La and Wari La mountain passes. Although the prototype remains under wraps, it’s expected to come with LED light bars at the front and rear, an integrated spoiler, door mounted ORVMs, and square shaped LED tail-lights.

The interior of MG Windsor is likely to feature a flat-bottom two-spoke multifunction steering wheel and dual screens, one for the instrument cluster and the other for the infotainment system.

JSW MG Motor India recently released a teaser video for the MG Windsor electric vehicle, showcasing its ‘blend of sedan-like comfort and SUV-like space’. While the teaser does not fully reveal the vehicle, it hints at significant exterior features. The front will feature connected LED DRLs with headlights on either side, following a global design trend. A prominent MG logo below the DRLs adds a distinctive touch to the front fascia.

In the previous teaser, the MG Windsor EV teaser showcases key features like connected LED daytime running lights, a panoramic sunroof, and stylish alloy wheels. The global model includes a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, and four airbags.

To enhance safety, the MG Cloud EV is expected to come with six airbags, an improvement over the four airbags in the international model. Additional safety features are likely to include electronic stability control, a tire pressure monitoring system, an electronic parking brake, and a 360-degree camera. The vehicle may also offer advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and autonomous emergency braking, providing drivers with increased safety and convenience.

In other news, JSW MG Motor India unveiled a series of electric vehicle (EV) innovations at the DriEV.Bharat event, hosted at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The company collaborated with key industry players from various sectors within the automotive and EV ecosystem to present these advancements.

At the event, JSW MG Motor India launched several groundbreaking initiatives. These include eHUB by MG, the industry’s first and largest charging platform by an OEM, and Project REVIVE, which aims to repurpose EV batteries for applications beyond vehicles. Additionally, they introduced EVPEDIA, India’s first dedicated educational platform for electric car users, and the MG-Jio Innovative Connectivity Platform (MG-Jio ICP), which will be standard in all upcoming vehicles.