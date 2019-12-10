MG Hector Still Tops Segment Sales Despite Drop In November

Entire segment’s month-on-month sales dropped by nearly 21 per cent.

Hector still selling more than three times as many units as the nearest rival.

Harrier’s month-on-month figures dropped by nearly 40 per cent, still behind XUV500.

The Jeep Compass’ month-on-month sales dropped by over 25 per cent.

Hexa sales almost halved.

The sales figures of November 2019 were expected to drop as compared to the Diwali sales in the previous month -- even in the popular mid-size SUV segment. MG Hector was the only one in its segment to reach four-digital sales, with even the Harrier taking a dive. Here’s how every model performed in November:

MG Hector: MG Motor retains the throne in the mid-size SUV segment with the Hector. Over 3,200 units were shipped in November but it suffered a drop of over 8 per cent in terms of MoM sales. It has more than 55 per cent of the current segment market share.

Mahindra XUV500: Mahindra’s XUV500 is still the second best-selling model in the segment in November 2019 but its numbers have dropped to under 1,000 units. The XUV500 also suffered a MoM drop of almost 29 per cent.

Tata Harrier: The Tata Harrier registered a drop of nearly 40 per cent in MoM figures in November. It is the third best-seller in the segment, not far ahead of the Compass SUV.

Jeep Compass: The Compass suffered a 25 per cent month-on-month drop in sales but still shipped over 600 units in November 2019. This time last year, the Jeep enjoyed a market share of over 42 per cent but with the entry of new rivals, it’s current market share has been cut down to 11 per cent.

Tata Hexa: The Hexa’s figures nearly halved in November 2019 as compared to October 2019 with only 126 units shipped.

Hyundai Tucson: The top Hyundai model available in India continues to register low numbers and the month-on-month figures dropped by another 29 per cent. The Tucson has only 1 per cent of the segment’s market share.

