Mercedes-Benz to Revise Prices Across All Models by 3% from January 2025

Mercedes-Benz India has announced a price adjustment for its entire model lineup, effective from January 1, 2025. The price increase will be up to 3% across all models. The company cited rising input costs, inflation, and increased operational expenses as the main reasons for this decision. Despite these challenges, Mercedes-Benz India has been absorbing these additional costs over the past few quarters, but the pressure on its operations has led to the need for this price correction.

To address the rising cost pressures, Mercedes-Benz India has decided to revise the ex-showroom prices of its entire model range. While the company will continue to absorb most of these increased costs, a small portion will be passed on to customers. The price adjustments will range from INR 2 lakhs for the GLC to INR 9 lakhs for the top-end Mercedes-Maybach S 680 luxury limousine. This revision aims to maintain the company's business sustainability amidst ongoing cost challenges.

Mercedes-Benz EQB |

Recently, Mercedes-Benz has introduced the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance in India, priced at Rs 1.95 crore (ex-showroom). This new performance sedan brings together AMG’s signature power with advanced hybrid technology, aimed at delivering a high-energy driving experience.

Mercedes-Benz C 300 AMG |

Mercedes-Benz has launched the AMG C 63 S E Performance in India, combining its signature luxury with powerful hybrid technology. This new model is powered by the world’s most potent four-cylinder production engine, delivering a remarkable 680 horsepower and 1,020 Nm of torque. Thanks to this advanced hybrid setup, the car achieves a quick 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds. The AMG C 63 S E Performance also offers eight distinct drive modes—such as Electric, Sport, and Race—each calibrated to enhance performance based on driving conditions, making it a standout choice for those seeking both efficiency and exhilaration.

This model features 20-inch forged AMG alloy wheels and sports seats upholstered in Nappa leather, enhanced by options like carbon fiber trim and a head-up display for a premium experience. The dual 12.3-inch MBUX infotainment system, along with seat ventilation, elevates cabin comfort, while exclusive exterior paint finishes, such as the AMG matt graphite grey magno, add a personalized touch.