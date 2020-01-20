Maruti Suzuki offers special benefits on extended warranties

India’s leading carmaker Maruti Suzuki has organised a service camp for its customers, ahead of India’s 71st Republic Day. The camp is being held from January 15 to 31, 2020.

As part of this camp, Maruti Suzuki owners will be able to avail discounted labour charges and prices on new parts. Furthermore, it is also offering special offers on extended warranty for their vehicles.

The camp will be held across all of Maruti Suzuki’s 3,800 touchpoints across India. Read more about it in their press release given below.