 Maruti Suzuki Launches Baleno Regal Edition: Limited-Period Offer Across All Variants
Maruti Suzuki Launches Baleno Regal Edition: Limited-Period Offer Across All Variants

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno Regal Edition brings a host of exclusive accessories designed to enhance both comfort and style.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 11:38 AM IST
article-image
Maruti Suzuki Baleno |

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has rolled out a special edition of its popular premium hatchback, the Baleno, just in time for the festive season. Name the Maruti Suzuki Baleno Regal Edition, this limited-period offering is available across all variants, including automatic and CNG models.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Regal Edition introduces stylish design upgrades along with added cabin comfort for a personalized driving experience. Customers will also receive complimentary accessory kits, adding more value to this edition.

article-image
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Regal Edition

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Regal Edition |

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno Regal Edition brings a host of exclusive accessories designed to enhance both comfort and style. On the exterior, the special edition features a grille upper garnish, front and rear underbody spoilers, and for lamp accents, adding a sporty touch. Further elevating the look are body side moldings, door visors, and a back door garnish. The cabin receives upgrades, including premium seat covers, an interior styling kit, window curtains, and 3D all-weather mats.

article-image

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno Regal Edition is equipped with a 360-degree view camera, a Head-Up display, and LED projector headlamps with NEXTre LED daytime running lights. Additionally, the car is equipped with automatic climate control and a SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with 22.86cm display. For safety, that car is equipped with six airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold Assist, ABS with EBD, and the latest Suzuki Connect telematics that offer more than 40 smart safety features.

article-image

Commenting on the introduction of the New Age Baleno Regal Edition, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "Baleno has always been at the forefront of the premium hatchback segment, redefining customer expectations. To make this festive season more exciting and joyful for our customers, we have carefully crafted the new Baleno Regal Edition. It features distinct styling with appealing interior and exterior enhancements. Since its inception in 2015, this bold premium hatchback has become a part of more than 15 lakh families in India. With its aggressive design, spacious cabin, and tech-loaded features, it has captivated customers across the country. We are confident that the launch of the Baleno Regal Edition will further contribute to the festive cheer for our discerning customers."

