Maruti Baleno Most Sought After Premium Hatchback, Hyundai Elite i20 Second In June 2019 Sales

Sale in June 2019

Baleno on top, despite an almost 10 per cent MoM drop in market share.

Elite i20 witnessed an MoM growth of more than 3 per cent.

Polo sales down by more than 2 per cent compared to May 2019.

WR-V sales down by more than 16 per cent.

Last month, the premium hatchback and crossover space got a new entrant in the form of the Toyota Glanza. Based on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, it can be hard to tell the Glanza apart from the former.

However, the trick up its sleeve is the mild-hybrid variant, which is priced lower than that of the Baleno. But how has that affected sales in the premium hatchback and crossover space?