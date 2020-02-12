Mahindra Marazzo With Volvo-like Active Safety Technology Showcased At Auto Expo 2020

Passive safety technology such as airbags only reached mainstream cars sold in India over the past decade and a natural step up is implementing active safety such as lane keep assist in future cars. Now, Mahindra has previewed these features on its Marazzo MPV at Auto Expo 2020, which is equipped with radar-based safety features.

The Mahindra Marazzo show car at Auto Expo 2020 is equipped with features such as:

Drowsy driver detection system: Detects drowsiness in the driver by monitoring steering movements and asking them to take a break.

Cross-traffic alert: Warns the driver of a stray vehicle or object that might be approaching the car from out of the camera range.

Attention detection: Alerts the driver on detecting inattention.

Blindspot detection: It’s a sensor-based device that detects vehicles that aren’t visible but located towards the side and rear of the subject.

Lane keep assist: Uses a forward-facing camera to prevent a driver from moving out of the lane inadvertently.

Autonomous emergency braking system: This radar-based system applies brakes on its own when necessary.

The Mahindra Marazzo had received a four-star safety rating in December 2018. It is equipped with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX anchorages, front seatbelt reminder and engine immobilizer.

Before Mahindra adds these active safety features, we would like to see the Marazzo get enhancements like the side, curtain and knee airbags, front parking sensors which are available on even the smaller XUV300.

Once mainstream cars are well-equipped with passive safety tech, only then should we move on to the active ones. Of course, the market and road infrastructure need to undergo significant levels of maturity for these technologies to be effective.

As things stand right now, a majority of premium luxury brands refrain from offering these features on their cars in India due to the current legislation and infrastructure in the country.

Mahindra is tight-lipped on whether the India-spec Marazzo will come with these safety tech. However, we expect these features to enter our mass-market daily drivers at least by the end of this decade.

