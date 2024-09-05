Lexus ES 300h Luxury Plus Edition Launched in India at Rs 69.70 Lakh

Lexus ES 300h Luxury Plus Edition |

Lexus India has launched the ES 300h Luxury Plus Edition to celebrate the festive season. This new variant features several updates designed to enhance both its style and luxury. The ES 300h, a key model for Lexus in India, makes up 55% of the brand's total sales. To take advantage of the festive shopping period, Lexus is releasing this limited edition sedan at ₹69,70,000 (ex-showroom). The ES Luxury Plus Edition will be available starting this September at all Lexus Guest Experience Centers.

The new Lexus ES Luxury Plus Edition features several design enhancements that elevate both its exterior and interior appeal. The silver grille adds a striking touch to the front of the vehicle, giving it a fresh and distinctive look. At the rear, chrome garnishes on the lamps offer a refined, premium appearance. Inside, the illuminated scuff plates with LED-lit Lexus logos add a touch of elegance, while the front courtesy logo lamp projects the Lexus emblem onto the ground, enhancing the sense of exclusivity and attention to detail.

The Lexus ES line-up in India comes with an 8-year/1,60,000 km warranty and a 5-year roadside assistance package. The ES is offered in two trims: the Exquisite trim, priced at Rs 63.10 lakh, and the Luxury trim, which costs Rs 69.70 lakh (ex-showroom). This comprehensive warranty and roadside support underscore Lexus’ commitment to customer satisfaction and vehicle reliability.

Tanmay Bhattacharya, Executive Vice President of Lexus India, remarked, “We are thrilled to introduce the Lexus ES Luxury Plus Edition, which aims to raise the level of luxury and sophistication for the festive season. This exclusive edition, featuring new accessories, is designed to enrich every journey with a blend of exceptional style, comfort, and innovation. We look forward to offering this unique experience to our valued customers, ensuring their drive becomes a celebration of Lexus’ quality and craftsmanship in India.”

In another news, Lexus has begun delivering the much-anticipated LM 350h in India last month, marking the arrival of one of the country’s most luxurious MPVs. Available in two distinct variants, the 7-seater VIP model is offered at Rs 2 crore (ex-showroom), while the 4-seater Ultra Luxury trim comes at Rs 2.50 crore (ex-showroom). This luxury MPV caters to those seeking a premium travel experience, blending cutting-edge technology with unparalleled comfort and elegance.