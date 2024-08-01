Lexus LM 350h: India's Most Luxurious MPV Begins Deliveries

Lexus LM 350h |

Lexus has begun delivering the much-anticipated LM 350h in India, marking the arrival of one of the country’s most luxurious MPVs. Available in two distinct variants, the 7-seater VIP model is offered at Rs 2 crore (ex-showroom), while the 4-seater Ultra Luxury trim comes at Rs 2.50 crore (ex-showroom). This luxury MPV caters to those seeking a premium travel experience, blending cutting-edge technology with unparalleled comfort and elegance.

Tanmay Bhattacharya, Executive Vice President of Lexus India, expressed, "We are truly honored and thrilled by the exceptional response from our customers to the new Lexus LM 350h. This vehicle represents our dedication to luxury, and we are confident it has surpassed expectations, setting a new standard in luxury first-class travel. We apologize for the extended waiting period and sincerely appreciate our customers' continued support. The launch of this product is a significant milestone for Lexus in India, and we remain committed to delivering world-class products, thereby strengthening our relationship and upholding our legacy of innovation and excellence."

Lexus LM 350h - Side Profile |

The Lexus LM 350h comes with a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, combined with a strong hybrid system across both its variants. This setup produces a total of 190 bhp and 240Nm of torque, and is paired with an automatic Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT). The company boasts a fuel efficiency of 19.28 kmpl, enabling the vehicle to cover more than 1200 km on a single tank of fuel.

Lexus LM 350h - Cabin |

The Lexus LM 350h offers an array of luxurious features, including powered reclining seats, a massive 48-inch display, and a high-end 23-speaker audio system. It also comes equipped with fold-out tables, heated armrests, USB ports, wireless phone chargers, reading lights, vanity mirrors, and umbrella holder, and built-in fridge. Technologically advanced, the LM 350h features a unique infrared matrix sensor that monitors the temperature of rear seat occupants face, chest, thighs, and lower legs. This system dynamically adjusts the air conditioning and seat heaters to maintain an ideal cabin temperature, enhancing overall comfort.