Lexus India Achieves 14% Sales Growth in H1 2024

Lexus India has reported a substantial 14% rise in sales for the first half of 2024, driven by strong consumer demand and positive market reception. The locally manufactured flagship model, the ES, notably contributed to this success, capturing a significant 55% share of total sales from January to June 2024.

The surge in the sales was notably driven by the SUV category, which saw a remarkable 60% increase compared to the previous year. This growth was largely attributed to the popularity of models like the RX and NX. It reflects broader trend where there is increasing demand for luxury SUVs and cars in the market, indicating positive momentum in consumer preferences and purchasing trends.

Tanmay Bhattacharya, Executive Vice President of Lexus India, remarked, "The first half of calendar year 2024 has been a significant period for Lexus India, characterized by growth and increasing customer trust in our brand. We are delighted with the positive feedback from our customers, which reinforces our dedication to excellence. Our customer-centric initiatives, such as the newly introduced NX 350h Overtrail designed to enhance outdoor lifestyles and driving experiences, along with the recently announced comprehensive 8 years/160,000 km vehicle warranty* tailored for India, reflect our commitment and respect for our customers' confidence in Lexus' quality, durability, and reliability. These efforts have contributed to our continued growth trajectory from the previous year."

Recently, Lexus India has introduced a significant enhancement to its customer care programme with the launch of an extended vehicle warranty initiative starting June, 1, 2024. Under this new programme, all new Lexus models sold in India will come with an impressive 8-year or 1,60,000 km warranty.

In addition to extended warranty, Lexus will provide tailored plans encompassing finance, service options, insurance, and roadside assistance. These comprehensive offerings are designed to enhance the overall ownership experience, reflecting Lexus initiative for its valued customers nationwide. Previously, Lexus offered a warranty of 3 years or 100,000 km, making this extended coverage a substantial upgrade aimed at ensuring peace of mind for Lexus owners.