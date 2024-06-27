Lexus LS, NX, RX Recalled Across India for Camera Upgrade

Lexus NX350h Overtrail |

Lexus India, the luxury branch of Toyota, has decided to recall several models like the LS, NX, and RX. This recall is due to concerns about potential problems with the front and rear cameras in these vehicles.

The affected cars include the Lexus LS 500 and LS 500h made from April 20, 2023 to August 9, 2023, the Lexus NX produced between January 17, 2023, and February 24, 2023, and the Lexus RX built from May 9, 2023 to August 8, 2023. Lexus has identified around 113 vehicles in India affected by a recent recall. The company plans to personally contact customers through their dedicated relationship managers to schedule inspections and replace any faulty components.

Read Also Lexus India Introduces 8-Year/160,000 km Warranty from June 2024

Lexus India emphasized its commitment to safety, stating, "As a responsible corporation, Lexus India prioritizes safety with the highest standards of vehicular and passenger safety. We remain dedicated to innovating and improving technology in our vehicles while promptly addressing any concerns to ensure quick, convenient, and safe resolutions for our valued Lexus customers."

Lexus 8-Year Warranty |

In other news, Lexus India has introduced a significant enhancement to its customer care programme with the launch of an extended vehicle warranty initiative starting June, 1, 2024. Under this new programme, all new Lexus models sold in India will come with an impressive 8-year or 1,60,000 km warranty.

Recently, Lexus NX350h Overtrail launched in India with a price tag of Rs 71.17 lakh (ex-showroom, India), this new variant of the NX350h showcases several cosmetic enhancements compared to the standard model, giving it a distinctive appearance.

The new Lexus NX350h comes with a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder engine and a lithium-ion battery under the hood. With a CVT, the engine produces 240bhp and 270Nm of torque, while the battery adds to its performance. Lexus mentions that they have focused on aerodynamics to enhance stability and performance.