Lexus India Introduces 8-Year/160,000 km Warranty from June 2024

Lexus ES300h |

Lexus India has introduced a significant enhancement to its customer care programme with the launch of an extended vehicle warranty initiative starting June, 1, 2024. Under this new programme, all new Lexus models sold in India will come with an impressive 8-year or 1,60,000 km warranty.

Commenting on the initiative, Tanmay Bhattacharya, Executive Vice President of Lexus India said “We are thrilled to announce our new warranty initiative which represents our strong commitment to the Indian market. In this new era where consumers are more conscious about the value proposition of their purchases, we are constantly enhancing our services to exceed guests’ expectations.”

“The new vehicle warranty of 8years/160,000 km reinforces our commitment of superior quality, durability, and reliability in every Lexus vehicle and signifies advancement in offering unmatched warranty and providing absolute peace of mind to our esteemed guests. They can now experience outstanding luxury and performance of their Lexus.” he added.

Lexus 8-Year Warranty |

In addition to extended warranty, Lexus will provide tailored plans encompassing finance, service options, insurance, and roadside assistance. These comprehensive offerings are designed to enhance the overall ownership experience, reflecting Lexus initiative for its valued customers nationwide. Previously, Lexus offered a warranty of 3 years or 100,000 km, making this extended coverage a substantial upgrade aimed at ensuring peace of mind for Lexus owners.

Lexus NX350h Overtrail |

In the month of April this year, Lexus launched the NX350h Overtrail in India with a price tag of Rs 71.17 lakh (ex-showroom, India), this new variant of the NX350h showcases several cosmetic enhancements compared to the standard model, giving it a distinctive appearance.

The new Lexus NX350h comes with a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder engine and a lithium-ion battery under the hood. With a CVT, the engine produces 240bhp and 270Nm of torque, while the battery adds to its performance. Lexus mentions that they have focused on aerodynamics to enhance stability and performance.