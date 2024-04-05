Lexus NX350h Overtrail Hits Indian Market, Priced at Rs 71.17 Lakh!

Lexus NX350h Overtrail |

Lexus NX350h Overtrail launched in India with a price tag of Rs 71.17 lakh (ex-showroom, India), this new variant of the NX350h showcases several cosmetic enhancements compared to the standard model, giving it a distinctive appearance.

The new Lexus NX350h comes with a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder engine and a lithium-ion battery under the hood. With a CVT, the engine produces 240bhp and 270Nm of torque, while the battery adds to its performance. Lexus mentions that they have focused on aerodynamics to enhance stability and performance.

Mr Tanmay Bhattacharya, Executive Vice-President, Lexus India said, "We are thrilled to launch the Lexus NX 350h Overtrail in India, a vehicle that embodies the spirit of outdoor luxury. Inspired and imbibing the various elements of nature and coexisting sustainably, the Overtrail project embarks Lexus’ latest offering on a new lifestyle in the great outdoors setting.

Lexus NX350h Overtrail - Interior |

On the exterior, the Lexus NX350h Overtrail features a blacked-out design, including the spindle grille, roof rails, door mirrors, and handles, complemented by a new Moon Desert shade. It rides on Matte Black alloy wheels fitted with higher-profile tyres. Additionally, the vehicle is equipped with Lexus Adaptive Variable Suspension and E-Four all-wheel drive.

Inside the Lexus NX350h Overtrail, you will find a Monolith palette interior with Geo Layer door trim, inspired by nature. This interior design follows Lexus Tazuna concept, aiming to improve communication between the driver and the vehicle. When it comes to features, the car offers connected technology through its Data Communication Module. This provides access to safety features and Connect services like e-call, stolen vehicle tracking, remote immobilisation, driver alert, and Find my Car.

It also includes Service Connect features such as Service History, Service Estimate, Service Reminder, RSA, and Pro Care. Additionally, Comfort Connect functions like engine start-stop, door lock/unlock, remote AC, remote power windows, and remote status check via smartphones are available. Furthermore, the car boasts a panoramic sunroof and e-latch door technology.