Jawa 42 FJ Hits Indian Market at ₹1.99 Lakh: Specs, Price, and More

Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles has expanded its popular Jawa 42 series with the introduction of the new 42 FJ. Jawa 42 FJ brings a sportier design, and upgraded 334cc engine, and fresh color option to the table. Priced between Rs 1.99 lakh and Rs 2.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the 42 FJ offers a more dynamic and powerful alternative to the original Jawa 42. This launch follows closely on the heels of the updated Jawa 42, giving riders even more choices in the mid-sized motorcycle segment.

Jawa 42 FJ features a longer wheelbase and higher ground clearance, giving it a strong road presence. New design elements, such as brushed aluminium tank panels and an upswept exhaust, add to its neo-classic aesthetics. The Jawa 42 FJ also comes equipped with all-LED lighting, a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, a comfortable wide seat with premium stitching, and an offset speedometer. Riders will also appreciate the convenience of an assist and slipper clutch, along with standard dual-channel ABS for enhance safety.

Powering the Jawa 42 FJ is a 334cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which delivers 29bhp and 29.6Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed transmission for smooth performance. Built on a double cradle tubular frame, the motorcycle features a telescopic front fork and rear shock absorbers with 5-step preload adjustability, ensuring a comfortable ride. Stopping power is provided by Brembo disc brakes, and buyers can choose between wire-spoked or alloy wheels fitted with sturdy tyres.

The Jawa 42 FJ is available in a variety of eye-catching color options, each paired with dual-channel ABS and alloy wheels for enhanced safety and performance. Riders can choose from the stylish Deep Black with Matte Red Clad or Matte Black Clad, both priced at Rs 2,20,142. For those seeking a more vibrant look, the Cosmo Blue Matte and Mystique Copper variants are available at Rs 2,15,142. Additionally, the Aurora Green Matte version is priced at Rs 2,10,142, with a spoke wheel option available at Rs 1,99,142, catering to different preferences and budgets.

"The 2024 Jawa 42 reflects our commitment to design-driven motorcycle engineering," states Anupam Thareja, Co-founder of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles. "We've meticulously developed this bike, balancing the 'price-performance' equation to create an exceptional fusion of sharp performance, stunning aesthetics, and precise engineering. As trailblazers of Neo-Classics in India, the 42 FJ exemplifies our challenger mindset and innovative approach."