2024 Jawa 42 Unveiled: New Colors and Enhanced Performance Upgrades

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has rolled out the 2024 Jawa 42, a revamped edition of its well-loved neo-classic motorcycle. The new model combines improved performance with sleek design updates. Starting at Rs 1,72,942 lakh, the Jawa 42 is designed to appeal to those looking for a classic riding experience with modern enhancements.

The 2024 Jawa 42 is equipped with a 294cc J-Panther liquid-cooled engine, produces 27.32 PS of power and 26.84Nm of torque, offering smoother performance with reduced noise and vibrations. The bike’s design includes improved ground clearance, a retuned suspension system, a more comfortable seat, and enhanced braking, all contributing to a better riding experience.

"The 2024 Jawa 42 embodies our comprehensive approach to motorcycle engineering. We have meticulously refined every aspect in our pursuit of ‘price-performance’ excellence. By enhancing materials and perfecting our manufacturing processes, we've set new standards at every turn. Our belief in price-performance engineering has led to a motorcycle that not only meets but surpasses expectations. The authentic neo-classic 2024 Jawa 42 is a perfect blend of sharp performance, stunning design, and precise engineering." says Anupam Thareja, Co-founder of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles.

The 2024 Jawa 42 now comes in 14 striking color options, including six bold new shades: Vega White, Voyager Red, Asteroid Grey, Odyssey Black, Nebula Blue, and Celestial Copper Matte. These updates are part of the 42+ significant enhancements introduced in response to customer feedback and the latest technological advancements, making the new Jawa 42 a more appealing and modern choice for riders.

The 2024 Jawa 42 is offered in various configurations, each featuring different combinations of color, ABS, and wheel type. Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) start at Rs. 1,72,942 for the Vega White variant with single-channel ABS and spoke wheels. The Voyager Red option, also with single-channel ABS and spoke wheels, is priced at Rs. 1,74,942. For those opting for dual-channel ABS and alloy wheels, the Nebula Blue and Celestial Copper Matte variants are available at Rs. 1,95,142 each, while the Orion Red Matte variant tops the range at Rs. 1,98,142.