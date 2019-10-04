In Pics: Check out Yamaha MT-03 '2020 Edition'

The 2020 MT-03 just joined Yamaha’s clan of samurais and boy are we stoked! It gets a new front end, more features and improved mechanicals. What’s not to like, the tail section? Well, that’s debatable. Having said that, we lined up a number of detailed images that shed some light on what the 2020 MT-03 is all about.
Much like the MT range, the MT-03 features an aggressive and predatory design language. Its tightly-packed fuel tank and air scoops have a mass-forward design that amplifies its DNA.
The front fascia looks pretty similar to the MT-15, but it’s sharper, sleeker and features LED turn indicators instead of conventional bulb-type units. The twin eyebrow-type LED DRLs have been pulled further back while the panels surrounding it are more angular than before.
MT-03The redesigned fuel tank has a tapering design which allows riders to grip the bike better with their thighs. This should offer more control and feedback from the bike. The handlebars have been raised and the seat lowered, which makes for a comfortable riding posture.
The tail section remains largely unchanged except for the exclusion of grab rails and the addition of LED turn indicators.
The 2020 MT-03 comes equipped with a negative LCD display which reads out two trip meters, an odometer, a gear position indicator and a fuel gauge, amongst others.
Powering the MT-03 is the same 321cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that’s seen on the YZF-R3. It belts out 42PS at 10,750rpm and 29.6Nm at 9000rpm, mated to a 6-speed transmission. Whether or not this motor is Euro5 compliant is unknown. It also misses out on a slipper clutch, a feature that’s available on even the smaller MT-15.
Its 37mm upside down fork is all new and the rear monoshock settings have been tweaked for a sportier ride. Additionally, the swingarm is now longer than before at 573mm for better stability.
It carries forward the same braking setup from the previous-gen model - a 298mm front disc and 220mm rear disc paired with dual-channel ABS. Apart from the aforementioned updates, the bike remains unchanged. It’s offered in three colours overseas - white, blue and black.
The MT-03 will start hitting dealerships overseas by the end of 2019. It gets a sticker price of $ 4,599 (approx. 3.26 lakh). However, if and when it does come to India, we could expect Yamaha to price the bike between Rs 3.3 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom)
-By Gaurav
