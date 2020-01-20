Here’s what you can do with TATA Nexon EV’s connected features

- You can use the ZConnect app to remotely control your Nexon EV.

- Check the status of the battery pack from your smartphone.

- Find the nearest charging station from the palm of your hand.

- It helps you plan road trips as well.

- Instant SOS messages are sent out in case of an emergency.

- Get alerts for certain standard or custom parameters.

- The app also rates your driving style after each trip.

Tata Motors will soon be launching the Nexon EV in India. The electric SUV packs in a bunch of connected car tech designed not only to make your life easier but also safer. Most of these features can be accessed through the specially designed ZConnect application. Let’s take a look at them:

Dedicated features for an EV

Being electric, there are bound to be features here that help with the challenge of owning an EV. So if you are worried about the status of your car’s battery, you don’t need to walk up to it to check that. Things like charge levels, available range, charging history and the nearest charging stations can be browsed on the ZConnect application.