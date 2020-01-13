Get ready for more SUVs from MG Motor at Auto Expo 2020

- MG is likely to showcase a Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour rival.

- The 6-seater version of the Hector is also expected to debut at the biennial event.

- A Hyundai Creta-rival could also make an appearance.

- The upcoming ZS EV will also be showcased.

Auto Expo 2020 is just around the corner and what better event for a carmaker to reveal its future plans for India. So, after making its mark with the Hector in 2019, MG is planning to keep the momentum going with a strong show at the upcoming biennial event.

MG is expected to showcase not less than four SUVs, which are expected to go on sale in the Indian market by early 2021. So let’s take a look at the lineup.