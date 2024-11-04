Citroen Launches Aircross Xplorer Limited Edition in India at Rs 8.49 Lakh

Citroen Aircross Xplorer Edition |

Citroen India has introduced a limited-edition variant of its popular SUV, the Aircross, with the launch of the new Aircross Xplorer edition. Priced competitively at Rs 8.49 lakh, this edition brings a unique offering to the Aircross lineup, combining affordability with the model’s well-known design and features. The Xplorer edition, available in limited numbers, is expected to cater to buyers looking for a distinctive SUV experience at an accessible price point.

Read Also Citroen C5 Aircross Concept Unveiled Ahead of 2025 Production Launch

Citroen Aircross Xplorer Edition |

The newly launched Citroen Aircross Xplorer edition brings a fresh set to elevate the SUV experience. Highlights include a dash-cam, footwell lighting, illuminated sill plates, a unique hood garnish, and eye-catching body decals with khaki-colored accents. For those seeking additional perks, Citroen offers two exclusive package options: the Standard Pack at Rs 24,000 and the Optional Pack at Rs 51,700, each adding unique benefits and enhanced value. Rear seat entertainment is also available as an optional feature, catering to families and passengers on longer journeys.

Citroen Aircross Xplorer Edition |

Speaking on the launch, Shishir Mishra, Brand Director of Citroen India, said, "The Aircross Xplorer edition showcases Citroen’s dedication to creating exciting journeys for our customers. As a mid-SUV with standout design and unique features, it brings a spirit of adventure while keeping the signature Citroen comfort. This limited edition offers an unmatched driving experience, perfect for those who want to make a statement on the road." The Aircross Xplorer edition is now available at 86 La Maison Citroën showrooms across the country and can also be booked on Citroen India’s official website.

Read Also Citroen Launches Aircross SUV in India with Advanced Features at Rs 8.49 Lakh

Citroen Aircross Xplorer Edition |

The Citroen Aircross remains offered in both 5-seat and 5+2 seating configurations, providing versatility for different needs. Engine options include an 82hp, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, as well as a more powerful 110hp, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol variant, which also offers a 6-speed automatic transmission option for added convenience.

Read Also Citroen Basalt Price Breakdown in India: Check Out the Complete List

Citroen Aircross Xplorer Edition |

In other news, Citroen India’s Basalt SUV Coupe has achieved a commendable 4-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Launched in August with an ex-showroom price starting at Rs 7.99 lakh, the Basalt is built on the same platform as the Aircross. It received scores of 26.19 out of 32 for Adult Occupant Protection and 35.90 out of 49 for Child Occupant Protection.