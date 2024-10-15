 Citroen C5 Aircross Concept Unveiled Ahead of 2025 Production Launch
Citroen has not yet provided detailed mechanical specifications for the upcoming C5 Aircross SUV.

Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Citroen recently showcased the C5 Aircross concept at the 2024 Paris Motor Show, offering an early look at the next-generation SUV set to launch in 2025. This new model will be the first feature the Stellantis STLA Medium Platform, which supports various powertrains, including combustion, hybrid, and electric options.

The concept model of Citroen C5 Aircross highlights a bolder design than its predecessor, featuring a more upright stance and sharper body contours. Additionally, it incorporates design cues from C3 Aircross, such as a unique three-point light setup, horizontal daytime running lights, and vertically oriented headlights, hinting a modern and stylish future of Citroen’s SUV range.

While Citroen has not yet provided detailed mechanical specifications for the upcoming C5 Aircross SUV, the new platform hints at a diverse range of powertrain options. In the Indian market, the current version of the C5 Aircross features a 2.0-litre diesel engine that generates 174bhp and 400Nm of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. It is available in two main trims, Feel and Shine, and offers a selection of four colours and three dual-tone colour options.

The India-spec Citroen C5 Aircross is equipped with a range of impressive features aimed at enhancing comfort and safety. It boasts a 12.3-inch digital display for the driver and a 10-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system, ensuring easy access to information and entertainment. The SUV also offers dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof for a spacious feel, and important safety features such as an electronic stability program (ESP), six airbags, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. With a price range of Rs 36.91 lakh to Rs 37.67 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), it positions itself well within the premium SUV market.

The Citroen C5 Aircross faces competition from several strong contenders in the premium SUV segment in India. Key rivals include the Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass, and the Skoda Kodiaq.

