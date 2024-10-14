Bharat NCAP: Citroen Basalt Secures 4-Star Safety Rating

Citroen Basalt - Bharat NCAP Crash Test |

Citroen India’s Basalt SUV Coupe, has earned a 4-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Launched in August at an ex-showroom price of Rs 7.99 lakh, the Citroen Basalt is built on the same platform as the C3 Aircross. It scored 26.19 out of 32 in Adult Occupant Protection and 35.90 out of 49 in Child Occupant Protection.

The Citroen Basalt is loaded with a range of advanced features. It is equipped with six-airbag, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and ISOFIX anchors for child seats. Every variant of the Citroen Basalt comes with standard three-point seatbelts for all seats. Additionally, the SUV boasts over 40 active and passive safety features, supported by a high strength steel, advanced high-strength steel, and ultra high-strength steel.

Citroen Basalt is the first car in its segment to achieve full points for Side Crash Protection in the Adult Occupant Protection category. Citroen has also introduced features like six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and standard three-point seat belts for all seats in both the C3 and Aircross models.

Citroen Basalt |

The Citroen Basalt provides customers with two petrol engine options to choose from. The first is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine, which produces 81bhp and 115Nm of torque. The second option is a 1.2-litre turbocharged engine, offering a high output of 109bhp and 190Nm of torque, increasing to 205Nm when paired with an automatic transmission. For transmission choices, the naturally aspirated engine is available with a 5-speed manual gearbox, while the turbocharged version offers a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

(From L to R) Shishir Mishra Citroën Brand Director with Theirry Koskas, Citroen Brand CEO & Shailesh Hazela, MD & CEO Stellantis India with the all-new Basalt SUV Coupe |

"We take immense pride in Citroen Basalt’s 4-Star rating from Bharat NCAP," said Shishir Mishra, Brand Director Citroen India. "This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to ensuring safety is at the forefront of our design philosophy. The Basalt’s impressive safety credentials empower our customers to drive confidently and securely. As the safety discussion evolves among Indian car buyers, we are proud to drive ahead, ensuring that the safety of our customers remains our top priority. We are optimistic that this recognition will reinforce the Basalt's appeal and establish it as a preferred choice in the market."