CFMoto to make its India debut tomorrow

CFMoto will launch the 300NK catering to the 300cc naked segment.

It will also launch the 650NK, 650MT and 650GT - all in the 650cc segment.

The 300NK is likely to cost around Rs 2.5 lakh.

Whereas the 650 trio could range from Rs 5.5 lakh to 6 lakh (ex-showroom).

CFMoto is all set to make its debut in the Indian market tomorrow. The Chinese bike maker has teamed up Indian brand AMW Motorcycles and will be selling its products via the CKD route. CFMoto is going all out by launching not one but four motorcycles in total: the 300NK, 650NK, 650MT and the 650GT.

The entry-level product will be the 300NK, and as the name suggests, it’s a 300cc naked motorcycle. The motorcycle hasn't been launched in markets abroad yet, so India will be the first market for the bike to make its debut. It is likely to be priced around Rs 2.5 lakh ex-showroom. The bike is powered by a 292.4cc liquid-cooled engine that puts out 34PS and 20.5Nm of torque.