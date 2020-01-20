BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan is on sale now!

- The BS6 Himalayan gets switchable ABS.

- It is available in three new paint options.

- Bookings for the BS6 model are already underway.

Royal Enfield has silently launched the BS6 Himalayan and updated its website with the new prices. The BS6-compliant Himalayan starts from Rs 1,86,811 and goes all the way up to Rs 1,91,401 (ex-showroom Delhi). Royal Enfield has added three new paint schemes in the mix as well -- Gravel Grey, Lake Blue and Rock Red. With the kind of lame names manufacturers are giving to paint options, we’ll soon see something like a Midnight Black, Sunny Yellow, Ocean Blue, and the like. The names might be boring, but the new paint options do look good, and here’s how much you have to pay for them: