BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan is on sale now!

- The BS6 Himalayan gets switchable ABS.
- It is available in three new paint options.
- Bookings for the BS6 model are already underway.
Royal Enfield has silently launched the BS6 Himalayan and updated its website with the new prices. The BS6-compliant Himalayan starts from Rs 1,86,811 and goes all the way up to Rs 1,91,401 (ex-showroom Delhi). Royal Enfield has added three new paint schemes in the mix as well -- Gravel Grey, Lake Blue and Rock Red. With the kind of lame names manufacturers are giving to paint options, we’ll soon see something like a Midnight Black, Sunny Yellow, Ocean Blue, and the like. The names might be boring, but the new paint options do look good, and here’s how much you have to pay for them:
Apart from the new paint options, there are some major changes as well. The biggest one is the fact that it now comes with switchable ABS! There’s a small button on the console which can be used to activate/deactivate the ABS. Moreover, Royal Enfield has brought back the hazard toggle switch on the Himalayan. Except for these changes, the rest of the motorcycle remains identical to the previous model.
Royal Enfield’s website is still showing the same specifications as the older BS4 model, and we haven’t heard from the bike maker whether the specs are the same or there are some changes either. Now, even if there are changes in the engine department, the power figures are likely to be the same as the BS4 model. For perspective, the 411cc motor in the older variant pumps out 24.5PS and 32Nm. The long-travel suspension hardware is retained and so is the 21-/17-inch spoke wheel setup.
In terms of rivals, the Himalayan goes up against the upcoming KTM 390 ADV, the Kawasaki Versys X-300, and the BMW G 310 GS.
