BMW’s most expensive SUV launched in India!

It is the first time BMW has made an SUV of this size. The X7 is based on the CLAR platform that also underpins the 7 Series and 5 Series, among others. It also follows the same design language as the 7 Series facelift but it has an even larger front grille, which is its most divisive talking point.

The X7’s aesthetics are all about road presence with large front and rear bumpers, a high bonnet and a clean side profile design. Like its primary rival, the Mercedes-Benz GLS, the X7 too offers three rows of seats, making it a 7-seater SUV. It also features a split tailgate for ease of loading, a feature often found on Range Rover SUVs.