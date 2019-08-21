BMW launches new 3 series sedan priced Rs 41.4 lakh onwards

Gurugram: German luxury carmaker BMW on Wednesday launched the new version of its 3 series sedan priced between Rs 41.4 lakh and Rs 47.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The new offering is longer and wider than the previous versions, but weighs 55 kgs lighter.

BMW Group India President and CEO Rudratej Singh said the 3 series has been the "heart and soul of BMW" and for over four decades it has been the flag bearer of "sheer driving pleasure".

In its new avatar, the 3 series has been built to create "impeccable harmony between the driver, the machine and the road", he added. "It has a very strategic role in our global markets and in India too as every third car we sell in India is a 3 Series," Singh said.

The new 3 series will be available in two diesel variants powered by a two-litre engine and one petrol variant, also with a two-litre engine, along with eight speed automatic transmission.