Benelli’s upcoming 1200cc motorcycle

A few weeks ago, we told you that Benelli is planning to launch more than 10 motorcycles this year. But Benelli is not stopping at that because a blurry image of a tourer has surfaced online. What you are looking at could possibly be the most powerful motorcycle ever to come out of China.

As of now, the upcoming tourer is listed as QJ1200-3 under Qianjiang -- the parent company of Benelli. So, if the Chinese bike maker plans to launch the tourer in international markets, including India, it is likely to be sold under the Benelli name.

What do we know about the QJ1200-3? First, it will be powered by a big and powerful motor. According to a report, the upcoming tourer will be powered by a 1209cc motor that will belt out 136PS. Now, we don’t know any specific details about this engine, but it could either be an all-new unit built from the ground up or it could be an updated version of the Benelli Trek 1130’s unit.

The report also says that the QJ1200-3 adheres to China IV emission norms, which are similar to Euro 4 norms. However, if Benelli is planning to bring the motorcycle by next year, it has to update the motor to Euro 5 emission standards.

The documents reveal that it uses a conventional chain drive and a 190/55 ZR17 tyre at the rear. Being a touring motorcycle, it comes with a huge windscreen and saddlebags. We expect Benelli to throw in some features like cruise control and Bluetooth connectivity as well.

Benelli’s 2020 product plan does not mention any 1200cc motorcycle. Hence, we expect the bike maker to officially launch the production version of the QJ1200 by early next year.