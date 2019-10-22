Benelli launches Retro Classic ‘Imperiale 400’ at Rs. 1.69 lakh

New Delhi: Betting big on the Classic bike segment, the Italian superbike manufacturer Benelli, has launched one of its most awaited model - Imperiale 400 in the Indian market for Rs. 1.69 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).

The bike is powered by a 374cc air-cooled BSIV engine capable of delivering a maximum power of 21PS at 5500rpm. The Benelli Imperiale 400 is available in three colour options - Red, Silver and Black, the company said in a statement.

"We are betting big on the segment, with the launch of the Imperiale 400 and are confident of capturing a significant market share with a number of dealership launches set to take place, to ensure that our services and the Imperiale 400 is within reach for every rider out there," Benelli India Managing Director Vikas Jhabakh said.

He further said the series of new introductions by the company in the last two months in the Indian market is a reflection of Benelli's commitment to India.

Customers can book the Benelli Imperiale 400 with a down payment of Rs 4,000, by visiting the company's -- website india.benelli.com or by visiting the nearest Benelli India dealership, the company said.

Apart from offering three-year unlimited kilometer warranty as standard, the company said Imperiale 400 is introduced with complimentary service for the first 2-years.

It has also also introduced an annual maintenance contract for the Imperiale 400 for hassle free customer experience, which can be availed after the completion of the first 2-years.

Extremely easy to ride and handle, the Imperiale 400 has a compact and durable double cradle frame. The front gets a 41mm telescopic fork while the rear gets preload adjustable dual shock absorbers. The design of the exhaust, finished in black with chrome inserts, accentuate the vintage style of this new Benelli motorcycle, reinforced by the round front headlight – typically retro – and the teardrop tank, which bring out the motorcycle's true essence.

The classic bike features a 300mm disc on the front with a two-piston floating caliper and a 240mm disc with single-piston caliper at the rear, with dual-channel ABS, thus ensuring an effective and balanced braking system. The spoked rims have different diameters: 19" on the front end, 18" at the back, respectively mounting 110/90 and 130/80 section tubed tyres.