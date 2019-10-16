Bajaj’s iconic Chetak is back as electric scooter

The electric Chetak won’t be the only electric two-wheeler that we are going to see from Bajaj as the Pune-based bike could launch an electric motorcycle as well as an electric version of the Qute quadricycle in the near future.

In the past couple of months, we have already seen several spy shots of the Chetak electric scooter. However, the camouflage did no justice to the scooter’s gorgeous styling. The Chetak e-scooter sports a retro style, just like the Vespa. To take on the several e-scooters that are out there, Bajaj has equipped the all-new Chetak with a generous amount of equipment. It gets all-around LED lights, a digital instrument cluster, two ride modes (Eco and Sport), a reverse mode and Bluetooth connectivity. As of now, the company hasn’t revealed the official specs, but it has mentioned that the e-scooter is powered by a 4kW motor and it has a real-world range of 95km in Eco mode and 85km in Sport mode.