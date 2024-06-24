Audi Q6 e-tron Seen Testing in India Ahead of Launch

Audi Q6 e-tron |

A recent sighting of the Audi Q6 e-tron on Indian roads indicates the beginning of vehicle testing by Audi. The SUV is painted in a stylish black color and features Audi's recognizable trapezoidal grille. Its headlamps are equipped with LED Matrix beams and LED DRLs, while the front bumper has sharp, angular edges and a long bonnet.

At the rear, the taillamps showcase a dynamic animated pattern using new OLED lights. Notable differences in the India-spec Q6 e-tron include silver accents around the fog lamps and rear bumper, along with specially designed alloy wheels. Dimensions include a length of 4771mm, width of 1993mm, height of 1648mm, and a wheelbase of 2899mm, providing ample interior space.

The upcoming Q6 e-tron SUV in India is set to feature an 83kWh battery pack. Globally, this electric vehicle is available with a choice of powertrains, including a dual electric motor setup paired with a 100kWh battery. This configuration offers a WLTP-claimed range of 625km and accelerates from 0 to 100kmph in just 5.9 seconds, delivering a robust power output of 382bhp. For those preferring a single motor option, the Q6 e-tron is also offered with the same 100kWh battery, ensuring an impressive range of 641km based on WLTP testing standards.

Audi Q6 e-tron Spy Image | Image Courtesy: Autocar India

At the heart of the Q6 e-tron's interior is a striking single curved panel housing an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.5-inch touchscreen that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Notably, Audi introduces its first-ever 10.9-inch passenger touchscreen in this model. The cabin is equipped with a heads-up display featuring augmented reality elements, ambient light accents, and Audi's upgraded voice assistant for intuitive control.

Steering-mounted controls and HVAC settings ensure convenience, while a premium Bang & Olufsen sound system with 20 speakers offers exceptional audio quality. Safety and convenience are further enhanced with a 360-degree camera, an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and a hands-free powered tailgate among other features.