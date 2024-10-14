2025 Lexus LX 700h Unveiled with Hybrid Engine and New Overtrail Trim

2025 Lexus LX 700h |

Lexus has introduced the LX 700h, marking the first hybrid option in its flagship SUV lineup. This new electrified version joins the existing petrol and diesel variants, offering customers more choices. Along with the hybrid powertrain, Lexus has unveiled the Overtrail edition, aimed at off-road enthusiasts with enhanced capabilities.

The 2025 Lexus LX 700h introduces a new hybrid system to the luxury SUV, blending a 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 engine with an electric motor to produce combined output of 457 bhp and 790Nm of torque. Power is managed through a 10-speed automatic transmission, providing all-wheel-drive capability.

The Lexus LX 700h is weighing 120 kg more than the LX 600, the hybrid model maintains its strong off-road abilities with features like Active Height Control, low-range gearing, and advanced traction management. The batteries are safely housed beneath the cargo area in a water-resistant tray, allowing the SUV to wade through up to 700mm of water without trouble.

Lexus has made key improvements to the LX 700h’s GA-F platform to enhance comfort and stability. New cab mount cushions help minimize low-frequency vibrations, while the updated suspension system and low-range transfer case ensure a smoother and more controlled ride. Steering response has been sharpened with extra support brackets on the instrument panel and stronger radiator mounts. To manage the added weight from the hybrid system, Lexus has reinforced the rear engine mounts and introduced a new crossmember, maintaining the SUV's balance and performance.

Lexus has introduced the off-road-focused ‘Overtrail’ variant alongside the new hybrid model of the LX. This version takes design cues from the GX and NX models, featuring a unique Moon Desert color, blacked-out grille, dark accents, and matte grey aluminum wheels with all-terrain tyres. Inside, it offers distinctive monolith-style upholstery and refined ash burl black trims.

For enhanced off-road capability, it includes front and rear differential locks, along with the standard center differential lock. The entire LX range also benefits from updates like a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, quicker wireless charging pads, and new “refresh seats” in VIP and Executive models, offering multiple massage modes.