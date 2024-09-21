 Lexus LM 350h Bookings Paused in India from 21st September 2024
e-Paper Get App
HomeAutomobilesLexus LM 350h Bookings Paused in India from 21st September 2024

Lexus LM 350h Bookings Paused in India from 21st September 2024

The Lexus LM 350h is powered by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine combined with a robust hybrid system available across both variants.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 12:51 PM IST
article-image
Lexus LM 350h |

Lexus India has temporarily stopped accepting bookings for its luxury MPV, the LM 350h, starting from September 21, 2024. Deliveries for the much-anticipated model had only commenced in August this year, positioning it as one of the most opulent MPVs available in the country. The LM 350h is offered in two versions: a 7-seater VIP model priced at Rs 2 crore (ex-showroom), and the more premium 4-seater Ultra Luxury trim, which is priced at Rs 2.50 crore (ex-showroom).

Read Also
Lexus ES 300h Luxury Plus Edition Launched in India at Rs 69.70 Lakh
article-image

In a statement, Lexus India expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response to the LM 350h, thanking customers for their strong support. "Designed to offer a serene and productive passenger experience, the LM 350h reflects Lexus' dedication to delivering unmatched comfort, innovative design, and ultimate luxury. Its showcase at the Auto Expo 2023 marked a new chapter in ultra-luxury mobility and a significant milestone for Lexus in India. We remain committed to providing world-class products, further strengthening our relationships and continuing our legacy of innovation and excellence."

However, due to ongoing supply challenges and in order to fulfill existing orders, Lexus has announced a temporary halt in bookings for the LM 350h, effective from September 21, 2024. "We are working diligently to reopen bookings as soon as possible," the company added.

Read Also
VIDEO: Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Swanky New Lexus Car Worth ₹2.50 Crore On Mumbai Streets
article-image
Lexus LM 350h - Side Profile

Lexus LM 350h - Side Profile |

The Lexus LM 350h is powered by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine combined with a robust hybrid system available across both variants. This setup delivers a total output of 190 bhp and 240Nm of torque, paired with an automatic Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). Lexus claims a fuel efficiency of 19.28 kmpl, allowing the vehicle to travel over 1,200 km on a single tank of fuel.

FPJ Shorts
Lexus LM 350h Bookings Paused in India from 21st September 2024
Lexus LM 350h Bookings Paused in India from 21st September 2024
Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta's Veer Zaara Crosses ₹100 Crore Club After 20 Years Of Its Re-Release
Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta's Veer Zaara Crosses ₹100 Crore Club After 20 Years Of Its Re-Release
OYO's $525 Million Move: Acquires G6 Hospitality’s Motel 6 And Studio 6 Brands In All-Cash Deal, Expands US Footprint
OYO's $525 Million Move: Acquires G6 Hospitality’s Motel 6 And Studio 6 Brands In All-Cash Deal, Expands US Footprint
Delhi: Man Succumbs To Injuries Days After Being Hit By Speeding Car On Tilak Marg
Delhi: Man Succumbs To Injuries Days After Being Hit By Speeding Car On Tilak Marg
Read Also
Lexus India Achieves 14% Sales Growth in H1 2024
article-image
Lexus LM 350h - Cabin

Lexus LM 350h - Cabin |

The Lexus LM 350h is packed with an array of premium features, including powered reclining seats, a large 48-inch display, and an advanced 23-speaker audio system. Additional luxuries include fold-out tables, heated armrests, USB ports, wireless phone chargers, reading lights, vanity mirrors, an umbrella holder, and a built-in fridge. Technologically, the LM 350h stands out with its infrared matrix sensor, which tracks the temperature of rear-seat passengers' faces, chests, thighs, and legs. This system automatically adjusts the air conditioning and seat heaters to ensure an optimal cabin temperature, maximizing comfort.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lexus LM 350h Bookings Paused in India from 21st September 2024

Lexus LM 350h Bookings Paused in India from 21st September 2024

Ultraviolette F99 Electric Bike Unveiled in India, Boasts 265km/h Top Speed

Ultraviolette F99 Electric Bike Unveiled in India, Boasts 265km/h Top Speed

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Offers Discounts of Rs 65,000: Limited Time Deal

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Offers Discounts of Rs 65,000: Limited Time Deal

MG Motor India Introduces Battery-as-a-Service for Comet EV and ZS EV

MG Motor India Introduces Battery-as-a-Service for Comet EV and ZS EV

Maruti Fronx Sales Breakthrough: 2 Lakh Units Sold in India

Maruti Fronx Sales Breakthrough: 2 Lakh Units Sold in India