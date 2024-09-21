Lexus LM 350h Bookings Paused in India from 21st September 2024

Lexus LM 350h |

Lexus India has temporarily stopped accepting bookings for its luxury MPV, the LM 350h, starting from September 21, 2024. Deliveries for the much-anticipated model had only commenced in August this year, positioning it as one of the most opulent MPVs available in the country. The LM 350h is offered in two versions: a 7-seater VIP model priced at Rs 2 crore (ex-showroom), and the more premium 4-seater Ultra Luxury trim, which is priced at Rs 2.50 crore (ex-showroom).

In a statement, Lexus India expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response to the LM 350h, thanking customers for their strong support. "Designed to offer a serene and productive passenger experience, the LM 350h reflects Lexus' dedication to delivering unmatched comfort, innovative design, and ultimate luxury. Its showcase at the Auto Expo 2023 marked a new chapter in ultra-luxury mobility and a significant milestone for Lexus in India. We remain committed to providing world-class products, further strengthening our relationships and continuing our legacy of innovation and excellence."

However, due to ongoing supply challenges and in order to fulfill existing orders, Lexus has announced a temporary halt in bookings for the LM 350h, effective from September 21, 2024. "We are working diligently to reopen bookings as soon as possible," the company added.

The Lexus LM 350h is powered by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine combined with a robust hybrid system available across both variants. This setup delivers a total output of 190 bhp and 240Nm of torque, paired with an automatic Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). Lexus claims a fuel efficiency of 19.28 kmpl, allowing the vehicle to travel over 1,200 km on a single tank of fuel.

The Lexus LM 350h is packed with an array of premium features, including powered reclining seats, a large 48-inch display, and an advanced 23-speaker audio system. Additional luxuries include fold-out tables, heated armrests, USB ports, wireless phone chargers, reading lights, vanity mirrors, an umbrella holder, and a built-in fridge. Technologically, the LM 350h stands out with its infrared matrix sensor, which tracks the temperature of rear-seat passengers' faces, chests, thighs, and legs. This system automatically adjusts the air conditioning and seat heaters to ensure an optimal cabin temperature, maximizing comfort.