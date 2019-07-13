2019 Suzuki Gixxer Launched At Rs 1 Lakh

Suzuki has launched the 2019 Gixxer in India at Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). That’s a premium of Rs 11,271 over the outgoing Gixxer ABS. The bike gets a complete design overhaul for 2019 along with a host of new features.

More importantly, the 2019 Gixxer comes equipped with the same fuel-injected, BS6-ready engine as seen in the recently launched Gixxer SF. Those interested can book the bike for a token amount ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000, depending on the dealership. Deliveries, meanwhile, are expected to commence after two to three weeks.