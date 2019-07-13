2019 Suzuki Gixxer Launched At Rs 1 Lakh

The new bike features a fuel-injected, BS6-ready engine.
It gets an all-new design along with a host of new features over the outgoing Gixxer.
Customers can book the bike for a token amount of between Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 depending on the dealership.
Deliveries are expected to commence towards the end of July.
Suzuki has launched the 2019 Gixxer in India at Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). That’s a premium of Rs 11,271 over the outgoing Gixxer ABS. The bike gets a complete design overhaul for 2019 along with a host of new features.
More importantly, the 2019 Gixxer comes equipped with the same fuel-injected, BS6-ready engine as seen in the recently launched Gixxer SF. Those interested can book the bike for a token amount ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000, depending on the dealership. Deliveries, meanwhile, are expected to commence after two to three weeks.
On the cosmetic front, the 2019 Suzuki Gixxer features a new, muscular fuel tank with sharp extensions, an LED headlight, a full-digital instrument console and a sleek tail section. Other notable changes include a split seat which replaces the single-piece unit on the outgoing model and the addition of a tyre hugger.
Powering the bike is the exact same 155cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, air-cooled motor that's available on the 2019 Gixxer SF. It dishes out 14.1PS at 8,000rpm and 14Nm of torque at 6,000rpm, and is mated to a 5-speed transmission which has remained unchanged.
In terms of underpinnings, the bike uses a 41mm telescopic fork and a monoshock. Braking is handled by a disc at either end, with single-channel ABS. Its 17-inch wheels come wrapped in a 100/80-section front tyre and a 140/60-section radial tyre at the back.
The seat height, meanwhile, has gone up to 795mm (up by 15mm) and the motorcycle is now 4kg heavier. That’s not all - the bike is 30mm shorter, 15mm wider and 5mm taller than the outgoing model too.
There are three colours to choose from - black, silver and blue-black dual-tone. In terms of rivals, the 2019 Gixxer goes up against the Honda CB Hornet 160R, Bajaj Pulsar NS160, Yamaha FZ FI Version 3.0 and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V.
-By Gaurav
