Forest Fire Erupts Near Mumbra Devi Temple; Emergency Services Deployed

Thane: A major fire broke out in the forested hill area behind the Mumbra Devi Temple along the Mumbra Bypass on Monday evening, February 9, 2026. While the blaze caused significant alarm among local residents and commuters, officials from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) have confirmed that no injuries were reported.

Emergency Response and Challenges

The alert was received by the Mumbra Fire Station at approximately 7:43 PM. In a swift response, the fire brigade dispatched one fire engine and a specialized rescue vehicle to the site. However, the operation faced immediate logistical hurdles. Due to the fire’s location at a higher elevation on the steep hillside, ground-based fire engines were unable to reach the flames with standard water hoses.

"As the blaze occurred at a higher elevation on the hill, firefighters were unable to douse it with water using traditional equipment," stated a representative from the TMC Disaster Management Control Room.

Current Status and Jurisdiction

By late Monday night, the local fire brigade had alerted the Forest Department to take over the operation. Specialized forest firefighting techniques such as the creation of fire breaks to starve the blaze of fuel are typically required in such high-altitude, inaccessible terrain. After many difficulties the fire was brought under control early morning on Wednesday. Cooling operations are underway.

Advisory for Residents and Commuters

Residents in Mumbra and Kalwa are advised to keep windows closed to avoid smoke drift. Commuters using the Mumbra Bypass should remain alert for emergency vehicle movement and potential visibility issues caused by smoke.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though such incidents are frequently linked to rising temperatures or human activity in the forest periphery during the dry season.

