 Angels of Mumbai 2025: Eminent jury shortlists city’s most impactful changemakers ahead of awards
After rigorous deliberations, jury identifies Mumbai’s most transformative grassroots leaders for 2025 awards

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 10:56 AM IST
article-image
The distinguished panel of jury members Chetna Gala Sinha, Founder, Mann Deshi Foundation; Ziaa Lalkaka, CEO, H T Parekh Foundation; Jury Chair Justice S J Kathawalla (retired judge, Bombay High Court); Vinti Lodha, Trustee, Lodha Foundation; Amita Chauhan, Board Member, Social Venture Partner India and Archana Chandra, CEO, Jai Vakeel Foundation |

The search for Mumbai’s quiet change-makers took a step forward on Wednesday as an eminent jury convened to shortlist the most impactful and promising individuals and groups from among those featured in the year-long Angels of Mumbai series.  

In Season 2025, The Free Press Journal’s flagship public-spirited storytelling initiative featured 36 non-profit organisations' and individuals’ efforts to effect change in public spheres ranging from education to waste management, child rights to de-addiction.  

The jury for Season 2025 comprised leaders from the worlds of law, philanthropy and social development. Chairing the jury was Justice S J Kathawalla, retired judge of the Bombay High Court. The other jury members were Archana Chandra, CEO, Jai Vakeel Foundation; Chetna Gala Sinha, founder, Mann Deshi Foundation; Amita Chauhan, board member, Social Venture Partners India; Ziaa Lallaka, CEO, H T Parekh Foundation; and Vinti Lodha, trustee, Lodha Foundation.

Over two hours of deliberations, the jury reviewed the year’s stories, discussed impact, sustainability and innovation, and identified those to be felicitated at an awards ceremony later this month.

At the close of the meeting, jury members noted that selecting a shortlist had grown increasingly challenging each year, given the depth and diversity of work being done on the ground. Chetna Sinha lauded the initiative and said, “It is commendable that The Free Press Journal is bringing the limelight to these unsung heroes. These were non-profit organisations from diverse backgrounds and sectors and it was a challenge to pick the winners, as they had all done such impactful work.“

Other jury members observed that the series not only honours these efforts but also builds greater public awareness around citizens’ responsibility. Vinti Lodha said, “This is the first time I have been a part of this jury process and it was a great opportunity to get familiarised with a wide range of organisations working on different subjects.”   

Season 2025 marked the completion of six years of the series, during which more than 150 champions of various public causes have been featured. Angels of Mumbai began as a quarterly newspaper feature spotlighting ordinary citizens doing extraordinary work. Over time, it has evolved into a weekly multimedia platform, with video stories, community engagement and public events that amplify grassroots efforts across the city.

At its heart, the project remains guided by a simple idea, that consistent, credible storytelling can bring visibility to those quietly building a better city, inspiring others to follow.

