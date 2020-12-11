From Sonu Sood’s kindness to Kangana Ranaut’s noise, from Tanishq’s controversy to Zomato taking a stand: 2020 saw it all

Though it was Tanishq that bore the brunt not once, but twice, and it buckled under the onslaught both times, both Zomato and Swiggy did not react to the boycott call and allowed their tweets/posts to stay on the platforms.

The issue is not about outrage, but about how the brands handle the outrage. The trolls targeted not only the brands, but also the people and their religion. The attacks were vicious and relentless.

The jury is out on how the brands could have handled it. Was Tanishq right in withdrawing the ads? Was Swiggy brave to ignore the trolls and carry on with life? Or should Tanishq have made it a law and order issue and worked with law enforcement? Today, when even the PMO’s handle is not immune from abuse, brands do have their backs pushed to the corner.

Lessons of 2020

This was supposed to be the year of wisdom, and there are lessons that the year is leaving us with.

Lesson one is about conviction. The more you are convinced about the cause, the more you will find people who will make a common cause with you.

Lesson two is about conviction too, if in today’s world there is something you want to do, then stick to it and make the world vibe with you. The digital footprints are forever, and if as a brand you have released something, it will live forever.

There is a bigger lesson then these two. The biggest being that the pandemic has made us think differently about everything and 2021 will see many new insights.

(The author is Co-founder and CSO, Bang in the Middle)