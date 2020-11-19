Arnab Goswami fans threaten to boycott Zomato after Swara Bhaskar asks company to pull down ads from Republic TV

Last month, brands like Bajaj Auto and Parle blacklisted news channels citing they do not want to be associated with platforms that are "a source of toxicity in the society".

Taking the same string of thought ahead, netizens pointed out that restaurant aggregator and food delivery app Zomato is one of the advertising partners on Republic TV news channel.

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker took it up on Twitter and wrote, “Hey @zomatoin @zomato @deepigoyal I’m your regular customer.. do u plan to #DefundTheHate & pull your ads from hate espousing channels like @Republic_Bharat ? I’m not okay with my money even indirectly funding this kind of communal bigoted hate! Pls let your consumers know..”

Zomato commented on the post with, “Hi Swara, please note, we don’t endorse any content except our own. That being said, we are looking into this.”