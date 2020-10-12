Fake TRP case: After Bajaj Auto, Parle to blacklist 'toxic' TV channels

Over the last few months, there has been massive debate about TV coverage of various topics, with many alleging that there was a rising level of toxicity that was being promoted. This seems to have reached a tipping point amid the recent fake TRP scandal. Reportedly, two companies have now announced their intent to blacklist certain channels.

TRP or target rating point is a metric used in marketing and advertising agencies to ensure that their content reaches the relevant audience. This is measured using devices attached to the TV sets of a sample of viewers to measure impressions. A few days ago, the Mumbai Police had said that they had busted a major TRP manipulation scheme by at least three TV channels and nabbed four people. Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh had named Republic TV and two smaller TV channels - Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema - in his press conference. Since then, the Crime Branch has questioned Republic TV's CEO Vikas Khanchandani and others.

Keep in mind that Republic TV has dominated the English news segment for many weeks, and as such is likely to enjoy popularity with advertisers.