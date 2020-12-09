Philanthropist Sonu Sood mortgages Juhu properties to raise money for the needy: Report

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who won hearts with his philanthropist gestures towards migrants amid COVID-19 pandemic, has reportedly reportedly mortgaged eight Juhu properties to raise money for the need.

The properties that are located in Mumbai's plush locality include two shops and six flats. The actor has mortgaged the properties to raise a loan of Rs 10 crore, reports Moneycontrol.

The building is located near the Iskcon Temple in Mumbai.

According to the report, the agreement for the same was signed on September 15 and was registered on November 24 with a fee of Rs 5 lakh.

Ritesh Mehta, Senior Director & Head – West India, Residential Services, JLL India, was quoted as saying, "Such a philanthropic gesture is unheard of. While these premium properties will continue to be owned by the actor and his wife and would continue to receive a monthly rental, they may have to pay interest and principal against the Rs 10 crore loan."