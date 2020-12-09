Philanthropist Sonu Sood mortgages Juhu properties to raise money for the needy: Report

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who won hearts with his philanthropist gestures towards migrants amid COVID-19 pandemic, has reportedly reportedly mortgaged eight Juhu properties to raise money for the need.
The properties that are located in Mumbai's plush locality include two shops and six flats. The actor has mortgaged the properties to raise a loan of Rs 10 crore, reports Moneycontrol.
The building is located near the Iskcon Temple in Mumbai.
According to the report, the agreement for the same was signed on September 15 and was registered on November 24 with a fee of Rs 5 lakh.
Ritesh Mehta, Senior Director & Head – West India, Residential Services, JLL India, was quoted as saying, "Such a philanthropic gesture is unheard of. While these premium properties will continue to be owned by the actor and his wife and would continue to receive a monthly rental, they may have to pay interest and principal against the Rs 10 crore loan."
From airlifting thousands of stranded students to providing free education and medical facilities to young children, Sonu earned laurels for his humanitarian work during the lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The actor has been named the number one Asian celebrity on the planet for 2020.
The talented Bollywood star beat off tough global competition to top the first of its kind 50 Asian Celebrities In The World list, which is published by UK based Eastern Eye newspaper. He ranked ahead of global stars, including from Hollywood, the music industry, television, literature and social media, for his inspiring philanthropic work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Thank you, Eastern Eye, for recognising my efforts. As the pandemic broke, I realised it was my duty to help my countrymen, it was an instinct that came from within. Eventually, this was something I came to Mumbai for, it was my responsibility as an Indian which I did. I think all the love of the people, which I received was simply their wishes and prayers who I helped. Once again, I won't stop till my last breath,” said Sonu Sood.