Sonu Sood’s jobs initiative Pravasi Rojgar gets Rs 250 cr funding

Actor Sonu Sood's app 'Pravasi Rojgar'- an app to offer support to migrant workers in finding right job opportunities in various sectors across the country - has formed a joint venture with GoodWorker and Schoolnet. It has received an initial investment of Rs 250 crore GoodWorker, which is founded by Singaporean global investment company Temasek.

Schoolnet India, formerly known as IL&FS Education and Technology Services, is an EdTech and skilling company, which 'focuses on leveraging the demographic dividend through initiatives related to education, employability and employment'.

In July, Sood, who catapulted to the national spotlight for his work in helping migrants reach their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, came out with a free of cost online platform called 'Pravasi Rojgar', which aims to provide all the necessary information and right linkages to find jobs.

"Lot of thinking, planning and preparation have gone into designing this initiative over the last few months, in order to ensure that it is holistic and builds on the work already being done in the country.

"Extensive consultations have been held with top organisations that're involved at the grassroots level in skilling and placing the youth below the poverty line, NGOs, philanthropic organisations, government functionaries, strategy consultants, technology start ups and above all the returned migrants whom I have helped," Sood had said in a statement.

The initiative will be supported by community outreach in the villages to find the right employment opportunities for migrant workers in different parts of the country.

According to the release, the online platform has over 500 reputed companies related to construction, apparel, healthcare, engineering, BPOs, security, automobile, e-commerce and logistics sectors, offering job opportunities.

'Pravasi Rojgar' will also be offering specific job training programmes like spoken English.

A 24x7 helpline have been set up in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Ahmedabad and Thiruvananthapuram.

