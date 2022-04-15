Zimbabwe: 35 killed, 71 wounded after bus carrying parishioners falls in gorge

At least 35 people were killed and 71 others wounded after a tour bus carrying churchgoers for an Easter gathering slid off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Zimbabwe's southeastern Chipinge town, police said on Friday, AFP reported.

"I can confirm an accident which occurred last night. So far, the death toll is 35 and the number of injured is 71," AFP quoted police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi as saying.

this is a developing story

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 03:40 PM IST