YouTube rolls out personalized 'New to you' feed to help users discover creators and content

Washington: Social media giant YouTube has finally rolled out a designated "New to you" tab on its platform after testing the feature earlier this year. The new tab can be seen on the YouTube homepage across mobile, desktop and TV devices, reported TechCrunch.

As per YouTube, the 'New to you' feature will help its users discover new creators and content beyond the recommended videos they usually see. The new tab will bring the content that is related to the users viewing choices from channels that they haven’t previously come across. The objective is to go beyond YouTube’s Explore listings, which helps viewers find video content in specific topics, such as food or sports, but doesn’t take their specific interests into account.

"You've told us that you want to see new creators and new videos after you've caught up on your recommendations, so we hope this new option keeps things fresh, while also helping creators connect with new audiences," YouTube said in a blog post.

"New to you" is personalised to the viewer, as it's trying to strike a balance between content it thinks users might be interested in, along with content that is a bit different than what they'd typically watch.

Besides, the new feature could also help content creators reach new audiences by targeting the one's who would be most interested in their videos but would not have come across it otherwise.

Users have to be signed-in to see the "New to you" feature. On mobile, one will be able to see the tab when they refresh the YouTube homepage.

