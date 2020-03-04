“You’re always welcome back”: Queen Elizabeth II to Harry

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly told her grandson, Harry, that he is always welcome back as the Prince and his wife Meghan Markle take a formal step back from the royal frontline at the end of this month.

During a four-hour-long heart to heart over lunch at Windsor Castle on Sunday, the 93-year-old monarch told the 35-year-old Duke of Sussex that he was a "much loved" member of her family and that he will be welcome back with open arms if he changes his mind in future.

"She made it very clear to him that he and Meghan are always able to come back if they change their minds and she will welcome them with open arms," a royal source was quoted by 'The Sun' said.